Ruggles reflects on inaugural Richmond Marathon victory

Richmond Raceway is holding a yard sale this month after dropping "International" from its name earlier this year.More >>
Richmond Raceway is holding a yard sale this month after dropping "International" from its name earlier this year.More >>
Jacob Gilyard is set to become the first true freshman to start the season at point guard in the Chris Mooney era. He'll be playing in his first college game, but he and his team feel he can shoulder the load.More >>
Jacob Gilyard is set to become the first true freshman to start the season at point guard in the Chris Mooney era. He'll be playing in his first college game, but he and his team feel he can shoulder the load.More >>
Mills Godwin's final three regular season games were must-win contests. The Eagles did just that, got the help they needed elsewhere, and made the playoffs at 6-4. The defense has been the key to the late season success, as Godwin has held opponents scoreless for its last ten quarters.More >>
Mills Godwin's final three regular season games were must-win contests. The Eagles did just that, got the help they needed elsewhere, and made the playoffs at 6-4. The defense has been the key to the late season success, as Godwin has held opponents scoreless for its last ten quarters.More >>
2017 marks the 40th anniversary of the Richmond Marathon, and several of the volunteers behind the scenes have been key in the race's evolution.More >>
2017 marks the 40th anniversary of the Richmond Marathon, and several of the volunteers behind the scenes have been key in the race's evolution.More >>