HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Managing osteoarthritis of the knee and hip

Today in Neighborhood Health Watch, we're discussing osteoarthritis of the knee and hip.

While there are many types of arthritis, osteoarthritis is the most common. It causes pain and swelling in your joints. It occurs when inflammation and injury to a joint causes cartilage to break down.

The adage "move it or lose it" applies to people who have it.

There are two types of arthritis. Osteoarthritis is wear and tear of the joints. Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disorder which is detected through blood work. Osteoarthritis is diagnosed through radiographs and symptomatically.

Dr. Miles Birmingham with Chippenham Hospital says, "40 percent of individuals over the age of 60 have osteoarthritis, so chances are most people will develop it by the time they pass away. However, it is wear and tear of the joints, so the more active you were as a child, the more active you are as an adult, the higher likelihood you are to have it. Bodies in motion stay in motion. That's the adage that I tell my patients, and there are plenty of things patients can do to stay active and not everything has to be surgically related. There are injections I can give, physical therapy, weight loss."

Dr. Birmingham also says because of advances in medicine, if joint replacement surgery becomes necessary, replacement joints lasts 25 to 30 years and can provide tremendous pain relief for patients who finally get their quality of life back.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12