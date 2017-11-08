Chesterfield officials put focus on Winterpock Road widening project

The community will have the chance to hear from Chesterfield County leaders about the Winterpock Road widening project.

The project is aimed at widening Winterpock from Hull Street Road to south of Royal Birkdale Parkway from two lanes to four lanes. The county says the road needs to be widened in order to ease traffic and increase intersection safety in the area.

The project has been talked about for quiet some time, and the construction is slated for 2020.

The public can speak to and hear from county leaders from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Spring Run Elementary. The public can also submit written comments to county officials until Nov. 18.

