Woman strangled outside apartment; no arrests made

Police in Chesterfield County are searching for a person accused of strangling a woman outside her apartment.

The woman told police she was approached by the person in the 11300 block of Briarmont Road around 8:45 p.m. Monday. She was allegedly strangled until she lost consciousness. When she came to, she called police and was treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

