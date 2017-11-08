Sheriff's office: Man on the run after stabbing, vehicle theft

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 42-year-old man who is suspected of stabbing another man on Monday night and then stealing a vehicle.

The sheriff's office says Michael Everette Jackson stabbed another man in the 27000 block of Old Office Road around 9:15 p.m. and then stole a car.

That vehicle was found crashed at the intersection of Zachary Taylor Highway and Everona Road in Orange County.

Jackson is wanted on charges of malicious wounding, armed robbery and home invasion.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 540-672-1200.

