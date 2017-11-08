Police: Truck goes around train track gates; driver killed

JARRETT, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say the driver of a truck that drove around gates and warning lights at train tracks died when the train hit the vehicle.

It happened about 11 a.m. Wednesday in Jarrett. Troopers say an Amtrak passenger train was approaching an intersection. Witnesses say the gates came down and all warning lights came on.

Police say a 2009 GMC pickup truck that tried to cross around the gated arms was hit by the train. Troopers say the truck was thrown several yards, overturned and caught fire.

Troopers say the driver was killed. The Amtrak train stayed on the tracks and no one on the train was hurt.

