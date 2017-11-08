Essex Village sold for $42.5 million

Essex Village - an apartment complex once called "the worst of the worst" by a Henrico official - has been sold for $42.5 million.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development approved the sale of the Henrico apartment complex to Maggie Lena Walker Apartments LLC on Oct. 31, according to court documents. Ernst Valery is listed as the owner.

County leaders say they learned of the purchase during a meeting with representatives from HUD.

In a letter to the Board of Supervisors, County Manager John A. Vithoulkas says HUD is aware of the purchase, but did not notify the county.

"HUD has already approved the transfer of the Section 8 Housing Assistance Program contract to Mr. Valery, even though Mr. Valery has not yet finalized the financing with (HUD)," he wrote.

Essex Village is Henrico County’s largest subsidized housing complex. For the past year, NBC12 and county leaders have called out Essex Village for its "deplorable living conditions" and poor management by the company, PK Management.

That includes pest infestations, broken railings and balconies, and pipe leaks. The former owners, Essex VA Investors LLC, were charged criminally for building code violations. Those violations were thrown out when the management company fixed the numerous issues.

After pressure from county leaders and numerous stories by NBC12, PK Management said several million dollars went into making repairs, replacing carpets, fixing siding and cleaning up the property.

Henrico County leaders have expressed frustration with Valery. Back in October, it was reported he wanted to increase the rent significantly. Renters wouldn’t pay more out of pocket.

