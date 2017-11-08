Essex Village sold for $42.5 million

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 42-year-old man who is suspected of stabbing another man on Monday night and then stealing a vehicle.More >>
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 42-year-old man who is suspected of stabbing another man on Monday night and then stealing a vehicle.More >>
Virginia Pride is reacting Wednesday to Danica Roem’s victory as the first openly transgender person to be elected and seated in a U.S. statehouse.More >>
Virginia Pride is reacting Wednesday to Danica Roem’s victory as the first openly transgender person to be elected and seated in a U.S. statehouse.More >>
A corporal with the Goochland Sheriff's Office received a Bronze Valor Award on Wednesday for helping rescue someone after a car crash in December 2016.More >>
A corporal with the Goochland Sheriff's Office received a Bronze Valor Award on Wednesday for helping rescue someone after a car crash in December 2016.More >>
Essex Village - an apartment complex once called "the worst of the worst" by a Henrico official - has been sold for $42.5 million.More >>
Essex Village - an apartment complex once called "the worst of the worst" by a Henrico official - has been sold for $42.5 million.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
Chick-fil-A is celebrating the 125th anniversary of “The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry,” the University of Georgia vs. Auburn University football game, in an unique way.More >>
Chick-fil-A is celebrating the 125th anniversary of “The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry,” the University of Georgia vs. Auburn University football game, in an unique way.More >>
Auburn has fired associate head basketball coach Chuck Person, who has been indicted on federal bribery, conspiracy and fraud charges.More >>
Auburn has fired associate head basketball coach Chuck Person, who has been indicted on federal bribery, conspiracy and fraud charges.More >>