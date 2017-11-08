Retired Navy vet charged with kidnapping slain Virginia Beach woman

The video has been shared thousands of times on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

The video has been shared thousands of times on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

A retired Navy veteran has been arrested in the kidnapping and death of a 19-year-old Virginia Beach woman.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 45-year-old Eric Brian Brown abducted Ashanti Billie on Sept. 18 as she arrived to work at a Blimpie Subs at Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek.

She was found dead 11 days later behind a church in Charlotte, North Carolina, about 300 yards from Brown's childhood home.

Court documents say that Brown, who spent 21 years in the Navy, worked on the construction of the Blimpie's this past summer. The investigation says that Brown is homeless and lives at random facilities on and off the naval bases.

Billie's co-workers say Brown visited the restaurant nearly every day and one witness heard a conversation where Brown made a crude sexual comment to Billie.

Brown has been charged with kidnapping and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12