Arrest made in death of Virginia Beach woman

An arrest has been made the death of Ashanti Billie, according to NBC affiliate WAVY.

Billie, 19, of Virginia Beach, was last seen Monday, Sept. 18, entering Gate 3 at Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek where she works at Blimpie Subs. The FBI told WAVY that she was later seen entering Gate 1 after turning around due to an accident.

WAVY reported her car was seen leaving Gate 1 later that day, but it was unclear who was driving it.

Virginia Beach police said she never arrived for work near Shore Drive, nor attend her classes near Town Center.

Billie's body was found behind a church in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 29.

No further details have been released about the arrest.

