Goochland hero awarded for rescue captured on body cam

A corporal with the Goochland Sheriff's Office received a Bronze Valor Award on Wednesday for helping rescue someone after a car crash in December 2016.

Body cam shows Harrison Hankins approach a vehicle and asked if the driver was OK. During the rescue, the vehicle caught on fire, and video shows crews helping put the fire out.

According to officials, the man was speeding when he crashed. He survived the ordeal but was seriously injured.

Deputy Matt Carrier, Corporal Ryan Sheridan and firefighters Chase Stigberg and Brandon Proffitt helped Hankins in the rescue.

According the sheriff's office Facebook page, Hankins joined the sheriff's office in July 2015. He's a Goochland native, a Goochland High School grad and attended Randolph Macon. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps Infantry.

"Hankins received Top Skills and Top Overall Awards when he graduated from his law enforcement academy," the sheriff's office said.

The Goochland Sheriff's Office says about 1,200 people attended the 28th annual Valor Awards on Wednesday morning.

