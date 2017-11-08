Police: Man overdosed in restaurant bathroom with baby nearby

The Chesterfield Police Department says a 20-year-old man overdosed in the bathroom of a restaurant while his 6-month-old child was with him.

Police say Daniel B. Stephenson faces abuse and child neglect charges in the incident, which happened on Oct. 31 in the 6800 block of Hull Street Road.

Stephenson was arrested on Nov. 3.

The child was not physically harmed.

