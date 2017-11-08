Richmond Raceway to sell old items after name change

The video has been shared thousands of times on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

The video has been shared thousands of times on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

Old signage will be part of the yard sale. (Source: Richmond Raceway)

Richmond Raceway is holding a yard sale this month after dropping "International" from its name earlier this year.

You can get a sneak peek of the items, which include old signage and photos, in the video above.

Richmond Nation season ticket holders will get early bird access to the sale from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, while the general public will get access from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to its name change, the raceway is currently undergoing a $30 million renovation.

The project, which is being called "Richmond Raceway Reimagined," will include "new attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, teams, sponsors and other stakeholders to the historic Richmond infield," raceway officials announced earlier this year.

The "completely redesigned and modernized infield" will have a walkway for fans to watch inspections, additional concessions, moving Victory Lane closer to the grandstands and an 80-person club experience with roof access to overlook Victory Lane.

A new Media Center with broadcast booths, a conference room, and hospitality space will also be built.

The changes are expected to be completed by the raceway's September 2018 race, which will now be part of NASCAR's playoffs.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12