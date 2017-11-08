Celebrating fall in Virginia

Richmond Raceway is holding a yard sale this month after dropping "International" from its name earlier this year.More >>
Richmond Raceway is holding a yard sale this month after dropping "International" from its name earlier this year.More >>
Over 2 million Virginians hit the polls on Tuesday for the gubernatorial election.More >>
Over 2 million Virginians hit the polls on Tuesday for the gubernatorial election.More >>
Temperatures at 7 a.m. will be in the mid- and upper 20s with a northerly breeze at 6-12 mph.More >>
Temperatures at 7 a.m. will be in the mid- and upper 20s with a northerly breeze at 6-12 mph.More >>
With prescription eyeglasses averaging $250 a pair, more and more Americans are turning to the internet to save money.More >>
With prescription eyeglasses averaging $250 a pair, more and more Americans are turning to the internet to save money.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and Shell International Limited are investigating an incident in the Gulf of Mexico at their Enchilada platform at Garden Banks 129.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and Shell International Limited are investigating an incident in the Gulf of Mexico at their Enchilada platform at Garden Banks 129.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.More >>
It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.More >>