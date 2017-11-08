Richmond Marathon forecast: COLD with light winds

Are you going to be at the Richmond Marathon this Saturday?

If the answer is yes, it is going to be COLD.

Temperatures at 7 a.m. will be in the mid- and upper 20s with a northerly breeze at 6-12 mph. By 11 a.m. the winds should be light.

There will be plenty of sunshine through the morning with very low humidity. Temperatures stay quite chilly through the morning nearing only 40 degrees by 11 a.m.

If you are going to be cheering on runners or volunteering...dress WARMLY!

Have fun and good luck to all runners!

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12