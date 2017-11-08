2.6 million Virginians voted in 2017 election

Over 2 million Virginians hit the polls on Tuesday for the gubernatorial election.

Democrat Ralph Northam beat Republican Ed Gillespie by more than 231,000 votes.

According to the Washington Post, Northam received more votes than any other Virginia gubernatorial candidate in history. The newspaper said part of it was due to the growing population, while the other part of it was due to a massive turnout.

Here's a statewide breakdown of this year's gubernatorial race as of 11:40 a.m., according to the State Board of Elections:

Ralph Northam, Dem 1,404,768 - 54 percent

Edward Gillespie, GOP 1,172,771 - 45 percent

Clifford Hyra, Lib 29,304 - 1 percent

In 2017, 2.6 million people turned out to vote in the election, while 2.2 million voted in 2013.

By comparison, Governor Terry McAuliffe received 1,069,789 votes back in 2013.

