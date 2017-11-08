How to avoid paying hundreds of dollars for prescription glasses

With prescription eyeglasses averaging $250 a pair, more and more Americans are turning to the internet to save money. A single pair can cost $200 or $300, but you can now buy quality glasses for a fraction of that.

The first step is an eye exam. But, spend a few minutes shopping around and you'll see a huge range of prices. Many optical places charge a hundred dollars or more just for the exam.

But at a place like Costco, an eye exam for glasses is just $49 with a contact lenses exam costing $89. Members also get a hefty discount on contacts and glasses there.

Or check out a discount place like America's Best, which is offering two pairs of glasses for $69 to $95 including the exam.

Or you could pay for the exam then shop for your glasses online from sites like Zenni Optical. Right now, Zenni's got a number of frames for $10 or less.

If you have health insurance through work, see if you have vision benefits that could take up some of that cost. If you have an FSA, you can use the money for glasses or contacts too.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12