House races too close to call

There are several local races still too close to call Wednesday morning. We are getting a better idea of what a recount process might look like.

It has been a really long night for some of the candidates running for some seats in the House of Delegates. There are about four to five very close races that come down to about 100 votes between the two candidates.

The State Board of Elections website now has 100 percent of the precincts reporting in all of the tight races.

In Chesterfield, Republican Roxanne Robinson is holding on to a narrow lead. As of 6 a.m., she was up about 124 votes. Her opponent Larry Barnett might contest that.

There's a race in Fairfax where the Democratic newcomer is beating the incumbent Republican by 68 votes.

The closest race is in Newport News, where a Republican candidate is up by just 12 votes.

In Virginia, there are no automatic recounts. But because the lead in all of these house races is less than one percent, these candidates can request a recount. But they will have to file a petition with the Circuit Court of the City of Richmond.

This process could still take a couple of days to unfold.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12