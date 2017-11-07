Former WDBJ7 anchor beats Republican for Va. House seat

Democrat Chris Hurst unseated Republican incumbent Joseph Yost for the 12th District seat.

That district covers parts of the Roanoke area. Hurst is the former WDBJ7 TV anchor-turned candidate. His girlfriend - reporter Alison Parker - along with cameraman Adam Ward were shot and killed on live television.

Hurst became a big proponent of gun control because of that shooting.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12