Former WDBJ7 anchor beats Republican for Va. House seat

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Chris Hurst (Source: hurst4delegate.com) Chris Hurst (Source: hurst4delegate.com)
ROANOKE, VA (WWBT) -

Democrat Chris Hurst unseated Republican incumbent Joseph Yost for the 12th District seat.

That district covers parts of the Roanoke area. Hurst is the former WDBJ7 TV anchor-turned candidate. His girlfriend - reporter Alison Parker - along with cameraman Adam Ward were shot and killed on live television.

Hurst became a big proponent of gun control because of that shooting.

