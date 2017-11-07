Democrat becomes first openly transgender House member

Democrat Danica Roem has defeated Del. Bob Marshall in the 13th House District race to become the first transgender person election to Virginia's state legislature.

Marshall served 26 years in the state House of Delegates.

"For 26 years I’ve been proud to fight for you, and fight for our future," Marshall said on Facebook on Tuesday night. "Though we all wish tonight would have turned out differently, I am deeply grateful for your support and effort over the years."

