Benefit concert for grieving mother of 1-year-old homicide victim on Saturday

Just weeks after a 1-year-old baby is tragically killed in a Henrico homicide, several gospel greats are coming together to minister through music and raise money for baby Jaidah's family.

People from outside Henrico have a message for the grieving mother: "We are with you, we support you."

The Fantastic Goldenaires called 12 and asked for our help getting the word out about the benefit concert they're planning. They're hoping for a big turnout on Saturday.

It's a brotherhood when musicians play together 15 years. They know each other's rhythm and cadence. When one member called on the others to lift up a grieving mother in song, they all responded with one accord.

"I got on the horn and I called my fellows and they agreed to what I was doing, and I reached out to other groups and told them what we’re trying to do," said Leon Harris of The Fantastic Goldenaires. "We were going to do a fundraiser. Nobody would get anything but the family."

Harris says his daughter saw the story of a 1-year-old shot to death during what the victim's family calls an act of retaliation towards an acquaintance who was in the home. The victim's father was severely injured.

These ministers of music were compelled to help.

"We want to them to know, God loves you. God will take care of you, and God will open doors for you. Just put your faith and trust in him," said Harris.

Tia Graves, Jaidah's grieving mom, cries every day. She wanted talk for the first time since her depressing loss.

"I'm going through a lot. It's not easy. I lost my baby,” said Graves.

She is thanking everyone working on her behalf.

"What do you want people to know? I'm happy. I appreciate everything everybody is trying to do for me. It makes me feel a little better," said Graves.

She also prays for justice and for people to speak up and break the code of silence.

"If they know something, I want somebody to say something. She was only one year old," said Graves.

The Fantastic Goldenaires say they hope the benefit concert brings the family comfort and peace.

“I pray that it will bring comfort and peace, and it also lets them know their labor and tears are not in vain,” said Shawn Scott of The Fantastic Goldenaires.

The benefit concert is Saturday, Nov. 11, starting at 4 p.m. at the Richmond Christian Center. Seven groups, including the Richmond Boys Choir, will be performing. It's free and open to everyone.

All donations will be given to baby Jaidah's mom. Doors open at 3 p.m.

