Polling machine in Chesterfield goes down; voters using provisional ballots

Some voters in Chesterfield are using provisional ballots to cast their vote after the polling machine went down at their location.

The lead poll worker at Falling Creek Elementary School says the machine went down just before 4 p.m., but they are unable to turn the machines back on. Voters at the location must now fill out a provisional ballot if they want to cast their vote.

The polling location will still close at 7 p.m., but anyone in line before that time will be able to cast their vote.

