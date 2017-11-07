Excellence in Education: Goochland teacher known for her hard work

A Goochland High School teacher with "hard work ethics, honesty, drive and respect" is this month's recipient of NBC12 and Henrico Federal Credit Union's Excellence in Education Award.

Melissa Black "works extremely hard for our students and our athletic teams," said the person who nominated Black for the award, which includes a $100 gift card. "She is active and at all the home sporting events and many away events.”

Here's the full statement from Black's nomination:

Melissa Black not only teaches dance and sports medicine she is the athletic trainer at the school. She works extremely hard for our students and our athletic teams. She is active and at all the home sporting events and many away events. She cares for our athletes and their well being. Helping them through bruises to rehab. She has inspired many to continue their education in dance, sports medicine, athletic training and even other medical fields by always being there for her students. She teaches them hard work ethics, honesty, drive and respect will get you far in life. She hosts yearly blood drives and runs a cancer club for students to give back to the community when family members or children are suffering with cancer. She does all of this plus having her family to care for, a husband and two children. She also provides support to her mother who is in the midst of cancer treatments. She is a very dedicated, honest, hard working, inspiring teacher that deserves to be recognized for her extreme talents as a supportive caring teacher.

