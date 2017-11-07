Suspect robs victim at car wash on Midlothian Turnpike

Richmond Police are looking for a man who robbed a victim at a car wash on Midlothian Turnpike.

It happened at the Buzz Thru Car Wash around 7:18 p.m. on Oct. 30, in the 5200 block of Midlothian Turnpike. The victim told police that he had pulled into the car wash when a suspect walked up to him, pulled out a gun and demanded him to hand over his wallet. The suspect then fled east on Midlothian Turnpike.

Police released the following description of the suspect: "a black male with a shaved face who is approximately 5’5” tall and 200 pounds. At the time, he was wearing a black hoodie with a vertical white stripe on the shoulder with his hood up."

Police also released surveillance video of the suspect. If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stopper at 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12