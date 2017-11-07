Suspects arrested in shooting at Chesterfield homicide vigil

The Chesterfield Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting at a vigil for recent homicide victim Chazaray Moseley.

Police say 28-year-old George L. Anderson Jr. and 23-year-old Marcus Cody Lee Jr. were arrested for the Nov. 2 shooting in the 6500 block of Lothaire Court.

The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 6500 block of Lothaire Court, right at the time when the community was holding a vigil for Moseley, who was killed in another shooting a week prior.

The victim of the Nov. 2 was taken to the hospital, where he remains at this time.

Anderson Jr. and Lee Jr. are charged with aggravated malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Lee is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. They are being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

Police have not released any information on a motive in the shooting or if the shooting is connected to the death of Moseley.

If you have any information for police, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

