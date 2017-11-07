Antionette Irving wins race for Richmond sheriff

Antionette V. Irving will become the next Richmond sheriff, replacing C.T. Woody who was beat out by Irving in the primary earlier this year.

Irving beat out independents Nicole Jackson and Emmett Jafari, as well as write-in candidate Carol Adams, who entered the race last month.

She captured 61.8 percent of the vote.

Irving grew up in Richmond's Creighton Court and is an Armstrong High School graduate. She spent more than 26 years at the Henrico Sheriff's Office, becoming the first woman ever promoted to Major.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Shaw University, a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University and a Ph.D. in Business Administration with a concentration from Northcentral University.

