Northam defeats Gillespie in governor's race

Democrat Ralph Northam will be the next governor of Virginia, beating out Republican Ed Gillespie on Tuesday.

Gillespie conceded to Northam Tuesday evening. Heading into Election Day, the last polls had Northam ahead of Gillespie by as many as nine points.

As he started his acceptance speech, Northam was disrupted his speech briefly and the governor-elect was taken off the stage for about a minute.

"I'm back," he said as he returned to the stage.

"Tonight we proved that we're stronger when we value and fight for one another," said Northam.

Northam has worked as a doctor, a veteran, a state senator and served as lieutenant governor. He says his top priority as governor will be job creation and training students for those open skilled labor jobs.

"I have a plan called G3 which is 'Get Skilled, Get jobs, and Give Back.' It allows Virginians to go to community college for two years debt free with the understanding that once they become certified, they will give back a year in public service with pay or in a high demand area in Virginia," he explained.

Northam says he'll work to increase teacher salaries and the minimum wage. He wants to expand gun control, expand access to medical marijuana, and expand Medicaid.

"We have 400,000 working Virginians that don't have access to health care. That's immoral," said Northam.

He supports building the natural gas pipelines with careful review to ensure it meets environmental standards.

"The cost of energy is very important. We have to be competitive with other states. If we're not, then businesses and manufacturers are going to choose other states. It's just that simple," said Northam.

