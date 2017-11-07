Richmond police to remove abandoned bikes from property, trees

Bikes attached to city property will be removed this week. (Source: NBC12)

If you've secured your bike on property in the city of Richmond or trees, it's time to remove it.

Officers with the Richmond Police Department will be removing abandoned bikes this Thursday.

"Because cutting some locks require specialized equipment to cut and remove, the department has a team of officers trained and ready to remove locks on abandoned bikes that are locked onto city property - like poles and trees," the police department wrote on Facebook.

Seized bikes can be retrieved by calling 804-646-6727.

