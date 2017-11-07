New Kent Sheriff's Office issues warning about scam

The video has been shared thousands of times on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

The video has been shared thousands of times on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

There is a scam out of New Kent where people ware getting calls about unpaid power bills.

The sheriff's office says the scammers will say you can pay the bill by sending them different types of gift cards. The most popular request seems to be an iTunes gift card.

Deputies say the automated phone system sounds similar to many real companies. No matter how authentic it sounds, your power company will never accept payments via gift cards.

Call the New Kent Sheriff's Office at (804) 966-9500 if you have received a call like this.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12