VIDEO: USPS worker throws package at house

The video has been shared thousands of times on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

Surveillance video from a Glen Allen man shows a Central Virginia postal worker throwing packages onto his porch from the front lawn Monday.

The man, Paul Witten, says Monday's video is only the most recent troubling incident with the postal worker.

In the video, the worker got out of the mail truck, walked up the driveway, then cut across the lawn. Before making it to the front porch, the video shows the worker tossing the package from a distance before turning around to leave.

Witten claims his first formal complaint against the worker was in March 2013 for not delivering mail and running into trash cans.

Since then, Witten has three videos showing the worker carelessly tossing packages onto his porch.

