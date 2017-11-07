Richmond approves more money for roads and sidewalks

Are potholes driving you crazy? Are you tripping on busted up sidewalks? There could soon be more money to fix those problems in Richmond.

Richmond City Council voted unanimously to approve the creation of a new fund that would support road and sidewalk repair. The Road and Sidewalk Improvements Reserve would set aside an additional $2 million for repairs.

Currently, the city has a fund of $3 million for road repairs and $1 million for sidewalks. This new fund would add $1.25 million to road repairs and $750,000 to sidewalks.

There was a debate between council members about how the additional money would be spread among the districts, hoping there would be balance and accountability of that money. Council says the $2 million fund would be supported by any surplus from the year prior.

