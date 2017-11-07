2 men charged for bringing guns through RIC checkpoint

The video has been shared thousands of times on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

The Transportation Security Administration officers at Richmond International Airport stopped two men who were carrying handguns in their carry-on bags while going through the airport's checkpoints on Monday.

According to a release, a Blacksburg man was carrying a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic gun loaded with 15 bullets, and a Florida man was caught carrying an unloaded .38 caliber handgun and 11 bullets in his carry-on bag. The two incidents are not believed to be related, TSA officials said.

A TSA agent detected the guns inside the carry-on bags as they were going through a security point x-ray machine.

The Richmond Airport Police Department responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the firearms, and cited the men on state weapons charges.

