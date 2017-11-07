Fredericksburg police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

The video has been shared thousands of times on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

Fredericksburg police are looking for a missing teenage boy.

Kevin Hernandez-Funes, 16, was last seen in the 100 block of Hughey Court on Nov. 2 and was wearing blue-jean shorts and a black jacket.

He is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Fredericksburg police at (540) 373-3122.

