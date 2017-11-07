What's driving you crazy: Construction on Elko Road

Richmond City Department of Utilities crews are running behind on the construction project that has closed parts of Elko Road for a couple of months. The department says they were supposed to finish up the utility work by Halloween.

While most of the work is happening during the day, it can get a little hectic since the work is happening so close to Elko Middle School.

Here are some ways around the construction:

Northbound Elko Rd. (Rt. 156): Take Elko Tract Rd. (Rt. 380) west to Technology Blvd. south to Portugee Rd. east back to Elko Rd. (Rt. 156).

Southbound Elko Rd. (Rt. 156): Take Portugee Rd. west to Technology Blvd. north to Elko Tract Rd. (Rt. 380) east back to Elko Rd. (Rt. 156)

If you have something that's driving you crazy on area roads, reach out to Candice Smith on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12