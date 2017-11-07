Senior alert issued for 65-year-old man

The video has been shared thousands of times on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

The video has been shared thousands of times on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

State police issued a senior alert for a 65-year-old man.

The Herndon Police Department is searching for Donald Gary Higgins, 65. He was last seen on Nov. 6, at 1013 Tyler Street in Herndon.

Police say he was wearing a black/gray jacket, a yellow Redskins jersey, gray running shorts, and carrying Docker pants and a plaid long sleeve shirt. He is described as a white man, who is 5-feet-8-inches tall, and 220 pounds.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment, and police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

The alert was issued on behalf of the Herndon Police Department.

Anyone with any information on Higgins' whereabouts is asked to call the Herndon Police Department at 703-435-6846.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12