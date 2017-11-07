Senior alert canceled for Northern VA man - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Senior alert canceled for Northern VA man

HERNDON, VA (WWBT) -

A Senior Alert was canceled Tuesday night for a  65-year-old man in Northern Virginia.

Virginia State Police issued the alert earlier in the day for the Herndon Police Department, who was looking for Donald Gary Higgins, 65.

He was located unharmed. 

