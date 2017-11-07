Henrico police need help in finding serial bank robber

Henrico police are asking for the public's help to find a serial bank robber.

Police say he's wanted in connection with multiple bank robberies in Spotsylvania, Stafford, Mechanicsville, and Henrico.

The FBI Richmond Division is offering a $5,000 reward for information that can help id and convict him.

Anyone who knows who he is, or where he is, to contact 804-261-1044 or tips.fbi.gov.

