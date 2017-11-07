President Trump weighs in on Virginia governor's race - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

President Trump weighs in on Virginia governor's race


RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

President Trump is continuing to weigh in on the Virginia governor's race, urging voters to vote for Republican candidate Ed Gillespie.

He previously tweeted his support for Gillespie back in October, while accusing Democrat Northam of "fighting" on behalf of violent MS-13 gang members.

