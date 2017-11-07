President Trump weighs in on Virginia governor's race

President Trump is continuing to weigh in on the Virginia governor's race, urging voters to vote for Republican candidate Ed Gillespie.

Ralph Northam will allow crime to be rampant in Virginia. He’s weak on crime, weak on our GREAT VETS, Anti-Second Amendment.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017

....and has been horrible on Virginia economy. Vote @EdWGillespie today! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017

.@EdWGillespie will totally turn around the high crime and poor economic performance of VA. MS-13 and crime will be gone. Vote today, ASAP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017

He previously tweeted his support for Gillespie back in October, while accusing Democrat Northam of "fighting" on behalf of violent MS-13 gang members.

