President Trump: Gillespie 'did not embrace me'

Following Ralph Northam's victory over Ed Gillespie on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump sounded off on Twitter saying the GOP candidate "did not embrace me."
Earlier Tuesday, Trump had urged voters to show their support for Gillespie tweeting that Northam is "weak on crime, weak on our GREAT VETS."
ELECTION NIGHT TWEET:
Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017
EARLIER TWEETS:
Ralph Northam will allow crime to be rampant in Virginia. He’s weak on crime, weak on our GREAT VETS, Anti-Second Amendment....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017
....and has been horrible on Virginia economy. Vote @EdWGillespie today!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017
.@EdWGillespie will totally turn around the high crime and poor economic performance of VA. MS-13 and crime will be gone. Vote today, ASAP!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017
He previously tweeted his support for Gillespie back in October, while accusing Democrat Northam of "fighting" on behalf of violent MS-13 gang members.
Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.