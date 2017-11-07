President Trump: Gillespie 'did not embrace me' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

President Trump: Gillespie 'did not embrace me'

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Following Ralph Northam's victory over Ed Gillespie on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump sounded off on Twitter saying the GOP candidate "did not embrace me." 

Earlier Tuesday, Trump had urged voters to show their support for Gillespie tweeting that Northam is "weak on crime, weak on our GREAT VETS."

ELECTION NIGHT TWEET:

EARLIER TWEETS:

He previously tweeted his support for Gillespie back in October, while accusing Democrat Northam of "fighting" on behalf of violent MS-13 gang members.

