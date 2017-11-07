President Trump: Gillespie 'did not embrace me'

Following Ralph Northam's victory over Ed Gillespie on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump sounded off on Twitter saying the GOP candidate "did not embrace me."

Earlier Tuesday, Trump had urged voters to show their support for Gillespie tweeting that Northam is "weak on crime, weak on our GREAT VETS."

ELECTION NIGHT TWEET:

Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017

EARLIER TWEETS:

Ralph Northam will allow crime to be rampant in Virginia. He’s weak on crime, weak on our GREAT VETS, Anti-Second Amendment.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017

....and has been horrible on Virginia economy. Vote @EdWGillespie today! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017

.@EdWGillespie will totally turn around the high crime and poor economic performance of VA. MS-13 and crime will be gone. Vote today, ASAP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017

He previously tweeted his support for Gillespie back in October, while accusing Democrat Northam of "fighting" on behalf of violent MS-13 gang members.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12