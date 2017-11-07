Voters in Henrico's Brookland district to vote on new supervisor

Voters in Henrico's Brookland district are voting on a new supervisor. This is a special election following the death of Dick Glover in February.

Republican Bob Witte Jr. and Democrat Courtney Lynch are on the ballot to replace him. The winner will finish out Glover's term.

If Lynch wins Tuesday, the board will change from Republican majority to Democratic majority.

