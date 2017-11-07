Central Virginians head to the polls Tuesday

Central Virginians will head to polling places on Tuesday, ready to make their voices heard in this year's election. One of the most contested races is the race for governor.

On the ballot this year, you will have the chance to vote for three candidates for governor, two for lieutenant governor, and two for attorney general. All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for grabs too.

Voters in Richmond are going to have the chance to vote for the next sheriff of Richmond, and voters also have the chance to vote on the future of Richmond Public Schools.

Richmond voters will see a question on their ballot asking them whether the mayor should be required to come up with a funding plan to modernize all of Richmond's aging schools. Doing so would cost $500,000,000, and if approved, the mayor would be required to come up with the money without raising taxes.

For the Richmond sheriff's race, Democratic candidate Antoinette Irving will face independents Nicole Jackson and Emmett Jafari. However, there is another candidate who is running for sheriff that you won't see on the ballot.

Former Richmond Police sergeant, Carol Adams entered the sheriff's race late last month, so her name did not make the deadline to appear on the ballot. Those voting for Adams will need to write-in her name in.

Remember, if you are to write a person's name on the ballot, the name of the candidate must be spelled correctly for your vote to count.

For those who voted last year, you may notice a big difference when you get to your polling locations, all Virginians will cast paper ballots. There will be no electronic machines used. The state decided to get rid of voting touchscreen machines following hacking concerns.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are still in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote, no matter how late you need to wait. You will need a valid photo identification to vote.

If you are using an absentee ballot, those are due by 7 p.m.

