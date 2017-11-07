Woman in hospital after shot several times at apartment complex

A woman is in the hospital after she was shot several times at an apartment complex in Prince George, near Fort Lee.

Prince George police need help in tracking down a person of interest captured on a hospital surveillance video. The person was wearing a white hooded jacket.

Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, Prince George police were called to John Randolph Medical Center because a woman, who had been shot several times, had just been dropped off.

Investigators believe the person in the white hooded jacket was with her.

Based on tips and further investigation, police think the shooting happened at an apartment complex parking lot on Bailey's Ridge Road, near Fort Lee.

Overnight, the victim was taken from John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell to VCU Medical Center in downtown Richmond. Police say they don't know how she's doing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

