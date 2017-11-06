Gubernatorial candidates make last push for votes

Election Day is Tuesday. The candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general in Virginia are making their last push for votes.

Both the top two candidates for governor say they're very confident they'll win. It has been a tight race, according to polls, with Democrat Ralph Northam having a slight lead in several polls over Republican Ed Gillespie; however, it's an off-year election, and the forecast calls for rain.

Both conditions could result in low voter turnout, which typically hurts Democrats more than Republicans.

Democratic candidate for governor Ralph Northam was joined by lieutenant governor candidate Justin Fairfax and incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring at an event to launch the last day of door knocking in Richmond.

To reporters, Lt. Governor Northam emphasized his message on the economy and creating jobs.

"I think people have listened to our message, and that's about jobs for the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia. We want everybody to have a job that they can support themselves and their families with," said Northam.

Northam said his campaigners knocked on 500,000 doors statewide over the weekend, underscoring the importance of voters going to the polls.

"The number of people across the Commonwealth that are willing to stand up and say it's always been important to vote, but now its important to get other people out to vote," he said.

Republican Ed Gillespie was joined by lieutenant governor candidate Jill Vogel and attorney general candidate John Adams at a Get Out The Vote event at Gillespie's Richmond campaign office.

Gillespie also focused on his plan to boost the economy.

"We all know that we are not where we need to be in this economy. Our economic growth rate is 0.6 percent. And we are 39th in 50 states in economic growth Virginia," Gillespie said.

He made a promise about the type of governor he would be.

"I will be an honest, ethical, hard working, principled, faithful servant leader, worthy of Virginia. I'll be a servant to my fellow Virginians, I will be a leader to my fellow Virginians," said Gillespie.

Gillespie and Northam face Libertarian Cliff Hyra on the ballot.

