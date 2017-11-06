Democrats hope to take over seats held by Republicans for decades in Henrico

Two big races are playing out in Henrico County. Two candidates are running to replace the retiring Jimmie Massie in the House of Delegates for the 72nd district, and there is a special election on the Board of Supervisors to represent the Brookland district.

Republicans have held both seats, and Democrats think they have a shot at flipping them.

Both Democrat Schuyler VanValkenburg and Republican Eddie Whitlock are hoping to fill Massie's seat Most of the district is in Henrico County, a place Whitlock has always called home and where VanValkenburg is a government teacher at Glen Allen High School.

Education has been the biggest talking point for constituents. VanValkenburg wants more state money flowing to public schools, but that's not all.

"We need to be looking at things like SOL reform, accreditation reform, so we're teaching children a whole education," says VanValkenburg. "Whether it's apprenticeships, music, arts as well as the core subjects."

Whitlock says he supports public schools too, but he also believes in tax credits for scholarships to private and charter schools.

"I believe that every child should have a world-class education, and one size does not fit all," says Whitlock. "And if we need to have educational systems that adapt to the child, we need to make sure that happens."

Whitlock also says he will oppose raising taxes and wants less regulations that inhibit businesses. VanValkenburg says he wants to promote infrastructure spending and expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

Another race people are watching closely - who will replace the late Dick Glover and represent the Brookland district on the Henrico Board of Supervisors. Republicans have controlled the board for decades.

Democrat Courtney Lynch hopes to change that. She faces Republican Bob Witte.

"I think the fresh faces, the people that have come to this community in the last decade potentially are under-represented by a more tenured board," she said.

She says strengthening schools and developing economic opportunities are her main priorities.

"If I win the seat tomorrow...I'll be the only mom of school-age children on the board of supervisors, and 60 percent percent of the budget goes to schools," said Lynch.

Witte did not return calls or emails for an interview but has said he wants to keep tax rates low and supports funding for public safety.

Learn more about the candidates:

Schuyler VanValkenburg (D) - Candidate for House of Delegates 72nd district: http://schuylervanvalkenburg.ngpvanhost.com/

Eddie Whitlock (R) - Candidate for House of Delegates 72nd District: http://whitlockfordelegate.com/

Courtney Lynch (D)- Henrico Board of Supervisor Brookland district: http://courtneyforsupervisor.com/

Bob Witte (R) - Henrico Board of Supervisor Brookland district: https://bobwitte.org/

