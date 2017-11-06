Juvenile in custody, Portsmouth officer in critical condition after shooting

Portsmouth Police say a juvenile is in custody after a female officer was shot multiple times. The officer is in critical but stable condition.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on Monday in the 2500 block of Hickory Street. The officer was taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery.

Police have not released any information about the juvenile or what led to the shooting at this time.

OIS UPDATE: The Portsmouth Officer shot this afternoon is out of surgery. She is in critical, but stable condition. #ThinBlueLine #Prayers — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) November 7, 2017

UPDATE: A juvenile male is in custody in connection with the shooting of a female Portsmouth Police Officer this afternoon. #ThinBlueLine — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) November 6, 2017

1/2: Detectives are investigating the shooting of an on duty Portsmouth Police Officer in the 2500 block of Hickory St. The female officer — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) November 6, 2017

2/2: was shot multiple times. The incident occurred at 2:45pm. No additional info is available at this time. #ThinBlueLine — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) November 6, 2017

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12