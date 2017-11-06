Juvenile in custody, Portsmouth officer in critical condition after shooting

Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Election Day is Tuesday. The candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general in Virginia are making their last push for votes.More >>
According to data pulled from IRS and the government’s federal contract tracking website in August, at least 125 companies owe a total of $40,633,951 in unpaid taxes and are still awarded large contracts from the federal government.More >>
Richmond Public Schools is getting closer to a plan for how it will handle the daunting problem of your kids attending over-crowded buildings that are falling apart.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Hokes Bluff police say a child who ran to get help at a neighbor's home led them to a murder-suicide.More >>
