Juvenile in custody, Portsmouth officer in critical condition af - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Juvenile in custody, Portsmouth officer in critical condition after shooting

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
PORTSMOUTH, VA (WWBT) -

Portsmouth Police say a juvenile is in custody after a female officer was shot multiple times. The officer is in critical but stable condition.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on Monday in the 2500 block of Hickory Street. The officer was taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery.

Police have not released any information about the juvenile or what led to the shooting at this time.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly