Juvenile in custody after officer shot in Portsmouth

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
PORTSMOUTH, VA (WWBT) -

Portsmouth Police say a juvenile is in custody after a female officer was shot multiple times.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on Monday in the 2500 block of Hickory Street. The officer was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not released any information about the juvenile or what led to the shooting at this time.

