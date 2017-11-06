Lawmakers look to regulate animal training centers after fatal Va. Beach mauling

Virginia lawmakers are working on legislation to regulate animal training centers, after a pit bull mauled a 90-year-old woman to death in Virginia Beach.

Margaret Colvin's family adopted "Blue" back in May, but the animal ended up killing her just hours after arriving to her home.

An investigation revealed there are no laws that regulate these centers - meaning there is nothing in place to protect people from adopting a potentially dangerous dog.

According to WAVY, search warrants show the dog had a history of biting. Documents say it was never reported by Forever Homes Rehabilitation Center.

The family is suing Forever Homes-Sanctuary, Inc. for $5 million.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12