PHOTOS: Masked suspects burglarize West End businesses

Henrico Police are searching for three people who broke into two businesses on Thursday.

Investigators say the suspects forced their way into a business in the 10400 block of Ridgefield Parkway and in the 2200 block of John Rolf Parkway. They then stole items inside the businesses.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects, as well as photos of a vehicle of interest.

If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

