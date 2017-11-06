NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll- Final Rankings

Here is the final NBC12/RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll for the 2017 season:

1) Dinwiddie (10-0, last week #1) - The Generals finished the regular season in appropriate fashion, topping Colonial Heights, 57-10. They wrap up their first 10-0 season since 2013, the year of their last state championship, and will open up the postseason with Huguenot on Friday.

2) Highland Springs (9-1, last week #2) - The Springers capped off the regular season with their ninth straight victory, topping Varina, 28-7, and forcing five turnovers. Loren Johnson and company will welcome Mills Godwin on Friday to begin their quest for a third straight state title.

3) Monacan (10-0, last week #3) – Monacan's 35-13 triumph over Huguenot gave the Chiefs their first 10-0 season in program history. They kick off the region 4B playoffs with Midlothian on Friday.

4) Manchester (9-1, last week #4) – The Lancers rolled past George Wythe to wrap up the regular season 9-1. They're the second seed in the region 6B playoffs and will host Clover Hill on Friday.

5) Hermitage (9-1, last week #5) – A bye week keeps Hermitage at the number five spot, as the Panthers enter the playoffs as the top seed in region 5B. They'll take on Meadowbrook on Friday.

6) Thomas Dale (8-2, last week #6) – A lopsided victory over Prince George gave the Knights another win. A first round postseason match-up with Franklin County awaits.

7) Henrico (8-2, last week #7) – Henrico held serve against Armstrong in its regular season finale, and grabs the third seed in region 5B. The Warriors will meet Lee-Davis, the same team they nipped at home two weeks ago.

8) LC Bird (7-3, last week #8) - LC Bird ended its regular season with a convincing win over Cosby and will host Varina in playoff action on Friday.

9) Louisa (10-0, last week #10) – Louisa rolled past Fluvanna to complete the 10-0 regular season, one of four 10-0 teams to start the region 4B playoffs. The Lions will take on Courtland to kick off a state title quest on Friday.

10) Goochland (10-0, last week #11) – The Bulldogs pulled away from Amelia in the second half to secure a perfect regular season. They also clinched the top spot in region 2A and take on Brunswick to kick off their postseason schedule.

11) Varina (7-3, last week #8) – Turnovers doomed the Blue Devils in a loss to Highland Springs int he regular season finale, but Stu Brown's team put together a turnaround year and will take on L.C. Bird to kick off postseason play.

12) St. Christopher's (7-2, last week NR) – A win over rival Collegiate catapults the Saints into our final rankings. St. Chris and the Cougars will meet again Saturday in the VISAA Division 1 playoffs.

***Dropping out: Collegiate

***Also receiving votes: Thomas Jefferson

