2018 dates, start times announced for Richmond Raceway Monster Cup races

Racing under the lights will return to Richmond Raceway in the spring and continue in the fall, as the 2018 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup schedule was released on Monday.

The Action Track will host its first Cup event on April 21, with green flag dropping at 6:30pm. This means the first part of that race will be in daylight, with the lights taking effect in the later stages. This will mark the first night race of the 2018 season.

The first Monster Cup playoff race at Richmond Raceway will be held on September 22, starting at 7:30pm. This will mark the second playoff event of the season. Previously, Richmond had played host to the final regular season race. The fall event will mark the unveiling of the Richmond Raceway Reimagined project, a $30 million renovation of the facility's infield area.

