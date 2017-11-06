Child found safe, father still missing after Louisa County crash

A child has been found safe after a search was launched Sunday night following a crash near Gordonsville.

According to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Penta Drive.

Witnesses reported seeing a bleeding man running from the scene.

Officials say the driver was Travis Walker, who was supposed to have his 8-year-old son with him.

Investigators say there were no signs of a child near the crash site, but a search was conducted into Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says Walker initially spoke to first responders at the scene, but he did not mention having his son with him at the time.

The child was found safe around 3:30 Monday afternoon; Walker is still missing.

Anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts should contact police.

